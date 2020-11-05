GREENSBORO, N.C. — Retail businesses are getting back into the swing of things after Gov. Roy Cooper's phase one plan gave them the OK to reopen this past weekend.

Now, not only are they catching up on the latest health and safety precautions, but they're also trying to make up for lost sales, too.

"It’s definitely nice to be open," said the owner of Vintage to Vogue Boutique Jennifer Graf, "However, it’s gonna be a long time until the small businesses can bounce back to being where they were before."

Graf's downtown Greensboro business reopened mid-day Saturday. She said business was slow, only making a few sales both Saturday and Sunday.

"I definitely felt like a typical weekend, even on a Mother’s Day, would have had more foot traffic, especially with the beautiful weather we had this weekend," said Graf.

Grad said she thinks restaurants being closed for in-dining service plays some part in the lack of business.

"I think that people are still taking precautions on going out and social distancing," said Graf, "A lot of people come downtown for restaurants and then wander the streets and with the restaurants still being closed, I think that a lot of retail is also going to be feeling that until they start to open up."

She said they reopened later Saturday to make sure they had enough masks, gloves, and sanitizer on hand before customers came into the store.

"We gave the customers the option to wear a mask or gloves or sanitize," said Graf.

Anna Cross owns Bibs and Kids Boutique on Battleground Avenue.

Cross reopened this weekend and said business was steady.

Not all retailers reopened this weekend. Lillo Bella Boutique on State Street said they continued curbside pickup, but kept the store closed because it wasn't busy.

