HIGH POINT, N.C. — The pandemic is hard on all of us, but imagine those who are quarantined in retirement communities. They haven't seen family members in weeks. We all know how important it is to stay connected to the elderly.

Well, one retirement community in High Point decided to do something about it. They held a drive-by parade and invited not only the families, but local police officers and firefighters.

Westchester Manor's Robin Thompson said it was an emotional experience.

"These residents really miss their families and today it was a caravan of cars and even some local student dance troupes came through. Thompson said. "It was incredible to see the families yelling out of the car windows to their loved ones. When you see the little kids yelling, 'Hey, Grandma!' it will bring you to tears."

All the residents practiced social distancing by staying six feet apart and wearing masks. That didn't hinder their experience.

"It was amazing to see their smiles. Even through the masks we could tell they were smiling," Thompson said.

