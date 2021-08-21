Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sr., wife Jacqueline hospitalized with COVID-19

The couple met at North Carolina A&T State University 61 years ago.

CHICAGO — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sr., 79, and his wife, Jacqueline, 77, have been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a statement Saturday.

Jesse Jackson, a famed civil rights leader, is vaccinated against the virus and received his first dose in January during a publicized event as he urged others to vaccinate as soon as possible. The two are being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

“Doctors are currently monitoring the condition of both,” according to the statement authorized by their son, Jonathan Jackson.

“There are no further updates at this time,” the statement said. “We will provide updates as they become available.”

WFMY News 2 spoke with Rev. Jesse Jackson and Jacqueline in May 2021 when the couple was at North Carolina A&T State University, where Jacqueline Jackson received an honorary doctorate. The couple met on the university's campus 61 years ago.

A protégé of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jesse Jackson was key in guiding the modern civil rights movement on numerous issues, including voting rights. Jackson has remained active, most recently advocating for COVID-19 vaccines for Black people, who lag behind white people in the United States’ vaccination drive.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the safety measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Abide by the three W's. That means wearing a mask, washing your hands, and waiting at least six feet from another person. You also want to avoid touching your face and make sure to cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw it away.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS website.

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.