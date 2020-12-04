ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A Librarian out of Rockingham County is creating face shields for their colleagues in the Rockingham County Health Department and Rockingham County Department of Social Services.

Rockingham County shared a post on how the Librarian is using technology to create the masks, Saturday afternoon.

The county shared it through their Facebook page.

And said the Librarian from the Eden Branch Library prints the face shields.

The Rockingham County Library shared a video showing the masks being assembled, step-by-step, with a number of different materials displayed.

OTHER STORIES

TIMELINE: Severe weather possible overnight Sunday into Monday in the Triad

'Selfless kindness': Anonymous donation to Jamestown restaurant motivates others, $1000 raised to feed hungry families

Parking lot worship: Guilford County makes changes to stay-at-home order to allow drive-in religious services

Drive-thru strawberries available at Rudd Farm in Greensboro next week

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.