Rockingham County teachers return for second doses

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Hundreds of Rockingham County educators showed up to get the second dose of their COVID-19 vaccine at a mass COVID vaccination clinic at Rockingham Community College.
The North Carolina Association of Educators (NCAE) "We Heart Public Schools" statewide tour stopped at Rockingham Community College Sunday. The "NCAE Apple RV" stopped outside the Whitcomb Student Center at Rockingham Community College for a COVID-safe celebration that highlighted public school educators' strength during the pandemic.
The Rockingham County Association of Educators acknowledged a number of school workers with "Lovable Leader" awards.
Molithia Spencer is the president of Rockingham County's Association of Educators. She is one of the many who returned for their second shot at Rockingham Community College this weekend. She said, "This has been a wonderful event and we would like to thank our board for supporting us in having these vaccine clinics, they've been so important, got my second dose today, and we're just really glad that they're looking after our safety."