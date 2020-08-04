GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro developer Roy Carroll is offering up not just a jet but money in a move to get much-needed supplies for health care workers.

Carroll said he has offered Cone Health a corporate jet to fly to China to pick up masks and other supplies that are needed at this time.

He said, “I’m truly amazed at our local health care workers as they fight COVID-19. These men and women are true American heroes in my book.”

He said he would buy the supplies and have them back in Greensboro within 48 hours.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 2-1-1 or 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

