Salem College said after thoughtful consideration it decided to not offer residential education for fall 2020.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Salem Academy and College announced Tuesday it’s decided to switch to online classes for the fall 2020 semester.

Salem College said after thoughtful consideration of many factors, and with the health and safety of students, and faculty, it decided not to offer residential education for fall 2020.

“Although we were fully prepared to offer in-person learning on Salem’s campus, the fluid and uncertain situation always meant we might need to shift direction,” said Salem Academy and College interim president Susan Henking.

Henking said colleges such as Bennett College in Greensboro, Queens University and Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, Rhodes College in Memphis, and Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. are among the growing number of schools that have announced online classes for the fall semester.

“Salem’s administration considered a number of scenarios, but, in the end, nothing is more important than the health and safety of our Salem community,” said chair of Salem’s Board of Trustees Dara Folan.

The college said the decision to move to fully remote learning was made because of heightened concerns about the risks of exposure of the coronavirus.

“The physical and mental health of our students, faculty and staff is the most important thing to us,” said Salem Academy’s acting head of school Kris Sorrells.

Henking said Salem’s leadership and board of trustees will continue to closely monitor the pandemic’s trends before deciding about the spring semester.

OTHER STORIES

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the safety measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Abide by the three W's. That means wearing a mask, washing your hands, and waiting at least six feet from another person. You also want to avoid touching your face and make sure to cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw it away.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 for the latest.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.