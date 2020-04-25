GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 is providing daily coronavirus updates with the latest information from emergency leaders, the state's task force, health departments, universities, school districts, and a lot more.

APRIL 25, 2020

11: 36 a.m. According to a release from Forsyth County Government, the County’s total COVID-19 case count is currently 152. There have been 5 deaths related to COVID-19 in the county according to the release.

11:22 a.m. According to the NCDHHS, there are currently 8,623 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 289 deaths in NC.

9:47 a.m. Rudd Farm closes temporarily as several workers test positive for coronavirus.

RELATED: Rudd Farm temporarily closes operation after multiple workers test positive for COVID-19

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

Other Stories:

Rudd Farm temporarily closes operation after multiple workers test positive for COVID-19

Some states begin easing lockdowns as coronavirus weakens in Asia

TIMELINE: Severe storms could move in late Saturday, but not a guarantee