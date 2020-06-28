SC cities begin requiring masks as COVID-19 cases surge

Nearly 1,600 new cases of the virus, the highest total since the pandemic began, was announced along with 15 additional deaths.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Saturday was another record-breaking day of coronavirus cases in the Palmetto State.



This came as cities began taking safety measures into their own hands by requiring face coverings with Columbia, Greenville and Charleston among those to make the move.

"What our hope is, is that... people will comply with the ordinance and wear a mask so that we can slow the spread of the disease and hopefully get more of a handle of it here locally," Columbia City Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine said. “If you look at where we were, everything had to shut down. We don’t want to get to that point again, so if we can reduce the spread by wearing masks then that would be better.”

According to state health officials, more than 31,000 people have contracted the virus statewide with some of the highest counts in Charleston, Horry, Greenville, Lexington and Richland counties.

A closer look at the COVID-19 numbers shows increases in the percentage of positive tests and the number of young people contracting the virus.

A closer look at the COVID-19 numbers shows increases in the percentage of positive tests and the number of young people contracting the virus.

The state has also seen an increase in the number of hospitalizations, but, as of June 25th the recovery rate is at 80 percent, according to data from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

The governor sent a stern message to locals Friday to maintain safe practices as the virus remains a concern.

"This is a dangerous, deadly disease. You've got to follow the rules: Wear your masks, keep that distance from people, wash your hands. Be careful. If you're sick, go home," McMaster said. "If you have any doubt about whether you may have the virus, go get a test, but for goodness sake wear your mask."

As more cities consider making face coverings a requirement, Governor McMaster said he is not in favor of a statewide mandate saying it would not be enforceable.