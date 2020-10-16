South Carolina releases plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccination

The plan includes equally distributing the vaccine throughout the state and giving the initial supply to certain chosen groups.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has submitted the state's COVID-19 vaccine plan to the U.S. Department of Health and Humans Services (HHS).

According to DHEC, the goal of the vaccination plan is to equally distribute the vaccine throughout the state, based on federal guidance and recommendations.

DHEC; the South Carolina Emergency Management Division; South Carolina Hospital Association; National Guard; South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division; Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation; and other public and private sector partners worked closely to develop the plan, according to the release.

View the plan online here.

“Safety is the top priority in any vaccine development and no vaccine will be released until it has undergone the rigorous scientific and clinical testing that’s required as part of all vaccine development,” said Dr. Linda Bell, South Carolina State Epidemiologist. “Scientists had already begun research for coronavirus vaccines during previous outbreaks caused by related coronaviruses, and that earlier research provided a head start for rapid development of vaccines to protect against infection with the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV2, the virus that causes COVID-19.”

According to DHEC, during the initial phases of the national COVID-19 Vaccination Program, a limited supply of the vaccine will be available. This quantity will be made available to certain groups, including front-line medical workers and nursing home residents. COVID-19 vaccine supply is expected to increase substantially and be more widely available to the public in 2021.