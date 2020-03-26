Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Scammers are taking advantage of future stimulus checks recipients by posing as government representatives.

That's according to many of you who say someone claiming to be with the government called asking for your name, address and social security number so you could get your money in the mail.

"In no time ever, anytime there are funds like this from the government would they ever pick up the phone and call. So the best advice we can tell folks, if you get a call like that, is to hang up the phone immediately...Anytime a scammer gets you on the phone, it's gonna be showtime for them and they're gonna do their best to work you over to get as much information as they can," said Chris Hadley, President & CEO of the Better Business Bureau.

If you get a call from a number you don't recognize, don't answer.

Using a smart phone, you can also block these phone numbers.

"If you do pick up the phone and it is someone asking for that personal information from you, we recommend hang up the phone immediately," said Hadley.

Hadley says keep in mind, any communication from government officials will come through the mail.

If you get a fraudulent document in the mail, give the envelope back to the letter carrier so they can get it to the Postal Inspector. Mail fraud is a federal crime in the United States.

If anyone contacts you claiming to sell coronavirus testing kits or a miracle cure, he says those do not exist.

"If you give your money and information to a scammer, no one's going to be able to help you," said Hadley. "If you don't know who you're doing business with, do not do business with them."

If you have any questions or concerns about a possible scam, phone lines at the Better Business Bureau are open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The BBB can help do the homework for you to make sure your information stays private. The number to call toll-free is (800) 892-3584.