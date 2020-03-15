ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Parents looking to keep their children's minds wired during school closures because of the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic can turn to a familiar company.

Scholastic is promoting its "Learn at Home" website for students at most grade levels, from prekindergarten to Grades 6 or higher. Each level features five days worth of content for three hours a day, with 15 additional days on the way.

First and second graders, for example, can spend Day 1 learning about spiders: Books, videos and a drawing exercise are all featured activities. And older kids can "meet a teen changing how the world views disabilities" as part of their first day of content.

The service is free to use with website registration.

"We know that missing school isn’t easy for your kids—or for you. But we also know that there are simple ways to turn unexpected time at home into exciting opportunities for your students to learn, think, and grow," the company said in a letter to parents.

Children can access the content on any device.

