GREENSBORO, N.C. — A number of school systems have announced where students can get meals for free. Here's a list of meal hours and school locations for meal pickups. We'll keep adding to this list.
To get this list to your phone text keyword MEALS to 336-379-5775.
ALAMANCE-BURLINGTON SCHOOL SYSTEM
The Alamance-Burlington School System will offer grab-and-go lunches starting March 17 with pick up between 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. The school system said it also anticipates providing breakfast at the same locations in the near future and they will release that information at a later date.
Free lunch will be severed for Alamance-Burlington School students from Tuesday, March 17 – Friday, March 27 from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the following sites:
- Broadview Middle School
- Eastlawn Elementary
- B. Everett Jordan Elementary
- Garrett Elementary
- Graham High
- Graham Middle
- Grove Park Elementary
- Hawfields Middle
- Harvey R. Newlin Elementary
- Haw River Elementary
- Hillcrest Elementary
- Hugh M Cummings High
- North Graham Elementary
- Pleasant Grove Elementary
- R. Homer Andrews Elementary
- Ray Street Academy
- South Graham Elementary
- Sylvan Elementary
- Turrentine Middle
- Walter M. Williams High
GUILFORD COUNTY SCHOOLS
Guilford County Schools said beginning Wednesday, March 18, grab-and-go meals will be available at 32 sites throughout the county. These meals will be provided to children ages 0-18 and will include lunch and breakfast. The sites will be open from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.
- Lunch Hours: 11 a.m. to noon
Schools Serving Meals:
- Alderman Elementary
- Allen Jay Middle
- Archer Elementary
- Bluford Elementary
- Cone Elementary
- Dudley High
- Eastern High
- Fairview Elementary
- Foust Elementary
- Hairston Middle
- High Point Central High
- Hunter Elementary
- Irving Park Elementary
- Jackson Middle
- Johnson Street Global
- Jones Elementary
- Kirkman Park Elementary
- Montlieu Elementary
- Morehead Elementary
- Northeast High
- Oak Hill Elementary
- Oak View Elementary
- Parkview Elementary
- Peck Elementary
- Ragsdale High
- Rankin Elementary
- Southeast High
- Swann Middle
- Washington Elementary
- Welborn Middle
- Western Middle
- Wiley Elementary
WINSTON-SALEM/FORSYTH COUNTY SCHOOLS
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will have breakfast and lunch available for pick up only at all school cafeterias. The meals are free to anyone 18 and under. Adults can buy meals at a cost which is $1 for breakfast and $2 for lunch. The cafeterias will be open to distribute meals between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
For more information also visit, Winston-Slam/Forsyth County Schools
Elementary
- Ashley
- Bolton
- Brunson
- Caleb's Creek
- Cash
- Children's Center
- Clemmons
- Cook
- Diggs/Latham
- Downtown
- Easton
- Forest Park
- Gibson
- Griffith
- Hall-Woodward
- Ibraham
- Jefferson
- Kernersville
- Kimmel Farm
- Kimberley Park
- Konnoak
- Lewisville
- Meadowlark
- Middle Fork
- Mineral Springs
- Moore
- Morgan
- North Hills
- Old Richmond
- Old Town
- Petree
- Piney Grove
- Rural Hall
- Sedge Garden
- Sherwood Forest
- Smith Farm
- South Fork
- Southwest
- Speas
- The Special Children's School
- Union Cross
- Vienna
- Walkertown
- Ward
- Whitaker
Middle Schools
- Clemmons
- East
- Flat Rock
- Jefferson
- Kernersville
- Hanes
- Main Street Academy
- Meadowlark
- Mineral Springs
- Northwest
- Paisley
- Philo-Hill
- Southeast
- Wiley
- Winston-Salem Prep Academy
High Schools
- Atkins
- Carver
- East Forsyth
- Glenn
- Kennedy
- Mt. Tabor
- North Forsyth
- Parkland
- Reagan
- Reynolds
- Walkertown Middle/High
- West Forsyth
DAVIDSON COUNTY SCHOOLS
Davidson County Schools will make lunch available to students ages 18 and under for free.
- Lunch Hours: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Schools Serving Meals
- Midway Elementary- 318 Midway School Rd, Lexington, nc
- Brier Creek Elementary - 175 Watford Rd, Thomasville, NC
- South Davidson High - 14956 NC-109, Denton, NC
- Hasty Elementary - 325 Hasty School Rd, Thomasville, NC
- Tyro Middle - 2946 Michael Rd, Lexington, NC
- Southwood Elementary - 5850 NC-8, Lexington, NC
THOMASVILLE CITY SCHOOLS
Thomasville City Schools said it has already delivered meals for the week by bus on Monday, March 16 at 9:00 a.m. They also said they plan to make future decisions about meal plans and will pass along that information on to parents in the district. If you have been missed contact 336-870-0882 with your student's name and address.
ASHEBORO CITY SCHOOLS
Asheboro City Schools will begin delivering breakfast and lunch meals on March 17. The buses will make meal stops at regular bus stops and hub stops. Bus routes will begin at 11 a.m. Once the bus is at a complete stop, bus drivers are to honk their horn alerting students in the area of their arrival. Bus drivers are to wait for students to pick up their meals and remain at the stop as long as students are being served. Parents are asked to please be ready to pick up meals so that the bus may proceed to the next stop in a timely manner.
Meals will be available to children up to age 18 and will be prepared for take away as a precaution during a time when social distancing is recommended to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
LEXINGTON CITY SCHOOLS
Beginning Monday, March 16, LCS School Nutrition will make lunch available at no cost for all children ages 18 and under at the following bus stop locations:
RANDOLPH COUNTY SCHOOLS
The Randolph County Schools system will serve breakfast and lunch for pick up only. Children ages 0-18 are eligible to receive one breakfast and lunch meal per day at no cost at the sites listed. For more information call 336-633-5161.
- Breakfast Hours: 8:15 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Lunch Hours: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Schools Serving Meals:
- Ramseur Elementary – 6755 Jordan Rd. Ramseur, NC
- Randleman Elementary- 100 Swaim Street Randleman, NC
- Southmont Elementary- 2497 Southmont School Rd. Asheboro NC
- Trinity Elementary- 5457 Braxton Craven Rd. Trinity, NC
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY SCHOOLS
Rockingham County Schools will serve both breakfast and lunch, Monday - Friday.
- Breakfast Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
- Lunch Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Schools Serving Meals:
- Moss Street Elementary School- 419 Moss St., Reidsville, NC
- Leaksville High School- 415 Highland Dr., Eden, NC
- McMichael High School- 6845 NC Hwy, Mayodan, NC
YADKIN COUNTY SCHOOLS
Any child ages 1-18 are eligible for FREE breakfasts and lunches while the Yadkin County School district is closed. Meals can be picked up.
- Meal Hours: 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Schools Serving Meals:
- Boonville (side drive at the cafeteria entrance)
- Courtney (side at the cafeteria entrance)
- East Bend (side drive at the cafeteria entrance)
- Fall Creek (side drive at the cafeteria entrance)
- Forbush Elementary (side drive at the cafeteria entrance)
- Forbush Middle (side drive at the cafeteria entrance)
- Jonesville (front driveway main entrance)
- Starmount Middle (side drive at the cafeteria entrance)
- West Yadkin (side drive to the back of the cafeteria entrance)
- Yadkinville (front driveway main entrance)
SURRY COUNTY SCHOOLS
Surry County Schools will offer free to-go meals to any child or young adults ages 2-18, while schools are closed.
All sites are drive-through only.
- Meal Hours: 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Schools Serving Meals
- Flat Rock Elementary (front entrance of cafeteria through traffic circle)
- Pilot Mountain Middle (front entrance of the school through traffic circle)
- Rockford Elementary (side entrance of the cafeteria)
STOKES COUNTY SCHOOLS
Starting Tuesday, March 17, 2020, Stokes County Schools will have a “Free, To-Go Meals” service for all children or young adults ages 2-18.
- Meal Hours: 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Schools Serving Meals:
- London Elementary School - 609 School St, Walnut Cove, NC 27052
- Southeastern Stokes Middle School - 1044 N Main St, Walnut Cove, NC 27052
- Palmyra Church - 5076 North Carolina Hwy 8 S, Germanton, NC 27019
- Piney Grove Middle School - 3415 Piney Grove Church Road, Lawsonville, NC 27022
- Sandy Ridge Elementary School - 1070 Amostown Rd, Sandy Ridge, NC 27046
- Brown Mountain Church - 2269 North Carolina Hwy 66 N, Westfield, NC 27053
- Chestnut Grove Middle School - 2185 Chestnut Grove Rd, King, NC 27021
- Poplar Springs Elementary School - 223 Hobe Kiser Rd, King, NC 27021
- Quaker Gap Church - 2265 Flat Shoals Rd, King, NC 27021
All sites are drive-through sites only. Families are asked to stay in their cars and may pull up to the designated area. An employee will provide the number of meals needed.
WILKES COUNTY SCHOOLS
Wilkes County Schools will offer breakfast and lunch service beginning Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Sites will serve children between 1 and 18 years of age. Meals are available at each school site with the exception of Wilkes Early College High School and may be picked up through the car line.
- Breakfast Hours: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
- Lunch Hours: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
FACTS NOT FEAR
Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.
RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak
WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT
It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.
For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS
NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE
The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.
You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS
RELATED: LIVE BLOG | Coronavirus real-time updates
RELATED: Four 2 Five: Family locked down in Italy for nearly a month during coronavirus outbreak
RELATED: United Way of Greater Greensboro and City of Greensboro launches coronavirus relief fund to help impacted families
RELATED: Bennett College cancels spring graduation, on-campus classes for the remainder of semester due to coronavirus
RELATED: Governor Cooper requests help for NC small businesses struggling due to coronavirus
RELATED: Cone Health opens drive-thru testing for coronavirus
Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.
►Text the keyword APP to 336-379-5775
►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775
►For local news stories right to your phone text the keyword NEWS to 336-379-5775
►Need our Call for Action Team? Text keyword CFA to 336-379-5775
►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775