GREENSBORO, N.C. — A number of school systems have announced where students can get meals for free. Here's a list of meal hours and school locations for meal pickups. We'll keep adding to this list.

ALAMANCE-BURLINGTON SCHOOL SYSTEM

The Alamance-Burlington School System will offer grab-and-go lunches starting March 17 with pick up between 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. The school system said it also anticipates providing breakfast at the same locations in the near future and they will release that information at a later date.

Free lunch will be severed for Alamance-Burlington School students from Tuesday, March 17 – Friday, March 27 from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the following sites:

Broadview Middle School

Eastlawn Elementary

B. Everett Jordan Elementary

Garrett Elementary

Graham High

Graham Middle

Grove Park Elementary

Hawfields Middle

Harvey R. Newlin Elementary

Haw River Elementary

Hillcrest Elementary

Hugh M Cummings High

North Graham Elementary

Pleasant Grove Elementary

R. Homer Andrews Elementary

Ray Street Academy

South Graham Elementary

Sylvan Elementary

Turrentine Middle

Walter M. Williams High

GUILFORD COUNTY SCHOOLS

Guilford County Schools said beginning Wednesday, March 18, grab-and-go meals will be available at 32 sites throughout the county. These meals will be provided to children ages 0-18 and will include lunch and breakfast. The sites will be open from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.

Lunch Hours: 11 a.m. to noon

Schools Serving Meals:

Alderman Elementary

Allen Jay Middle

Archer Elementary

Bluford Elementary

Cone Elementary

Dudley High

Eastern High

Fairview Elementary

Foust Elementary

Hairston Middle

High Point Central High

Hunter Elementary

Irving Park Elementary

Jackson Middle

Johnson Street Global

Jones Elementary

Kirkman Park Elementary

Montlieu Elementary

Morehead Elementary

Northeast High

Oak Hill Elementary

Oak View Elementary

Parkview Elementary

Peck Elementary

Ragsdale High

Rankin Elementary

Southeast High

Swann Middle

Washington Elementary

Welborn Middle

Western Middle

Wiley Elementary

WINSTON-SALEM/FORSYTH COUNTY SCHOOLS

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will have breakfast and lunch available for pick up only at all school cafeterias. The meals are free to anyone 18 and under. Adults can buy meals at a cost which is $1 for breakfast and $2 for lunch. The cafeterias will be open to distribute meals between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

For more information also visit, Winston-Slam/Forsyth County Schools

Elementary

Ashley

Bolton

Brunson

Caleb's Creek

Cash

Children's Center

Clemmons

Cook

Diggs/Latham

Downtown

Easton

Forest Park

Gibson

Griffith

Hall-Woodward

Ibraham

Jefferson

Kernersville

Kimmel Farm

Kimberley Park

Konnoak

Lewisville

Meadowlark

Middle Fork

Mineral Springs

Moore

Morgan

North Hills

Old Richmond

Old Town

Petree

Piney Grove

Rural Hall

Sedge Garden

Sherwood Forest

Smith Farm

South Fork

Southwest

Speas

The Special Children's School

Union Cross

Vienna

Walkertown

Ward

Whitaker

Middle Schools

Clemmons

East

Flat Rock

Jefferson

Kernersville

Hanes

Main Street Academy

Meadowlark

Mineral Springs

Northwest

Paisley

Philo-Hill

Southeast

Wiley

Winston-Salem Prep Academy

High Schools

Atkins

Carver

East Forsyth

Glenn

Kennedy

Mt. Tabor

North Forsyth

Parkland

Reagan

Reynolds

Walkertown Middle/High

West Forsyth

DAVIDSON COUNTY SCHOOLS

Davidson County Schools will make lunch available to students ages 18 and under for free.

Lunch Hours: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Schools Serving Meals

Midway Elementary- 318 Midway School Rd, Lexington, nc

Brier Creek Elementary - 175 Watford Rd, Thomasville, NC

South Davidson High - 14956 NC-109, Denton, NC

Hasty Elementary - 325 Hasty School Rd, Thomasville, NC

Tyro Middle - 2946 Michael Rd, Lexington, NC

Southwood Elementary - 5850 NC-8, Lexington, NC

THOMASVILLE CITY SCHOOLS

Thomasville City Schools said it has already delivered meals for the week by bus on Monday, March 16 at 9:00 a.m. They also said they plan to make future decisions about meal plans and will pass along that information on to parents in the district. If you have been missed contact 336-870-0882 with your student's name and address.

ASHEBORO CITY SCHOOLS

Asheboro City Schools will begin delivering breakfast and lunch meals on March 17. The buses will make meal stops at regular bus stops and hub stops. Bus routes will begin at 11 a.m. Once the bus is at a complete stop, bus drivers are to honk their horn alerting students in the area of their arrival. Bus drivers are to wait for students to pick up their meals and remain at the stop as long as students are being served. Parents are asked to please be ready to pick up meals so that the bus may proceed to the next stop in a timely manner.

Meals will be available to children up to age 18 and will be prepared for take away as a precaution during a time when social distancing is recommended to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

LEXINGTON CITY SCHOOLS

Beginning Monday, March 16, LCS School Nutrition will make lunch available at no cost for all children ages 18 and under at the following bus stop locations:

Check out Bus Stop List





RANDOLPH COUNTY SCHOOLS

The Randolph County Schools system will serve breakfast and lunch for pick up only. Children ages 0-18 are eligible to receive one breakfast and lunch meal per day at no cost at the sites listed. For more information call 336-633-5161.

Breakfast Hours: 8:15 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Lunch Hours: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Schools Serving Meals:

Ramseur Elementary – 6755 Jordan Rd. Ramseur, NC

Randleman Elementary- 100 Swaim Street Randleman, NC

Southmont Elementary- 2497 Southmont School Rd. Asheboro NC

Trinity Elementary- 5457 Braxton Craven Rd. Trinity, NC

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY SCHOOLS

Rockingham County Schools will serve both breakfast and lunch, Monday - Friday.

Breakfast Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Lunch Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Schools Serving Meals:

Moss Street Elementary School- 419 Moss St., Reidsville, NC

Leaksville High School- 415 Highland Dr., Eden, NC

McMichael High School- 6845 NC Hwy, Mayodan, NC

YADKIN COUNTY SCHOOLS

Any child ages 1-18 are eligible for FREE breakfasts and lunches while the Yadkin County School district is closed. Meals can be picked up.

Meal Hours: 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Schools Serving Meals:

Boonville (side drive at the cafeteria entrance)

Courtney (side at the cafeteria entrance)

East Bend (side drive at the cafeteria entrance)

Fall Creek (side drive at the cafeteria entrance)

Forbush Elementary (side drive at the cafeteria entrance)

Forbush Middle (side drive at the cafeteria entrance)

Jonesville (front driveway main entrance)

Starmount Middle (side drive at the cafeteria entrance)

West Yadkin (side drive to the back of the cafeteria entrance)

Yadkinville (front driveway main entrance)

SURRY COUNTY SCHOOLS

Surry County Schools will offer free to-go meals to any child or young adults ages 2-18, while schools are closed.

All sites are drive-through only.

Meal Hours: 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Schools Serving Meals

Flat Rock Elementary (front entrance of cafeteria through traffic circle)

Pilot Mountain Middle (front entrance of the school through traffic circle)

Rockford Elementary (side entrance of the cafeteria)

STOKES COUNTY SCHOOLS

Starting Tuesday, March 17, 2020, Stokes County Schools will have a “Free, To-Go Meals” service for all children or young adults ages 2-18.

Meal Hours: 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Schools Serving Meals:

London Elementary School - 609 School St, Walnut Cove, NC 27052

Southeastern Stokes Middle School - 1044 N Main St, Walnut Cove, NC 27052

Palmyra Church - 5076 North Carolina Hwy 8 S, Germanton, NC 27019

Piney Grove Middle School - 3415 Piney Grove Church Road, Lawsonville, NC 27022

Sandy Ridge Elementary School - 1070 Amostown Rd, Sandy Ridge, NC 27046

Brown Mountain Church - 2269 North Carolina Hwy 66 N, Westfield, NC 27053

Chestnut Grove Middle School - 2185 Chestnut Grove Rd, King, NC 27021

Poplar Springs Elementary School - 223 Hobe Kiser Rd, King, NC 27021

Quaker Gap Church - 2265 Flat Shoals Rd, King, NC 27021

All sites are drive-through sites only. Families are asked to stay in their cars and may pull up to the designated area. An employee will provide the number of meals needed.

WILKES COUNTY SCHOOLS

Wilkes County Schools will offer breakfast and lunch service beginning Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Sites will serve children between 1 and 18 years of age. Meals are available at each school site with the exception of Wilkes Early College High School and may be picked up through the car line.

Breakfast Hours: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.

Lunch Hours: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

