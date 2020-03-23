THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Novant Health Care System opened a coronavirus screening center in Thomasville, North Carolina Monday.

It is situated at the Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center at 903 Randolph Street. The screening center will operate between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays.

As a reminder, people who have no symptoms will not be tested. You should not visit a screening center if you do not meet the criteria for screening or testing.

If you are curious about how to know whether you should seek treatment, you can visit Novant Health's online assessment tool.

Novant Health also has an established 24/7 coronavirus helpline, 1-877-9NOVANT, which is designed for patients without a primary care physician experiencing symptoms and have questions about how best to seek care. Patients with a primary care provider are encouraged to call their provider first.

In addition to this screening center in Thomasville, all Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care centers are also screening.

