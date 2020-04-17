WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The CEO of a major non-profit, that feeds thousands in the Triad, is recovering from the coronavirus.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC CEO, Eric Aft said he's 90% recovered since testing positive for the coronavirus.

“It was the fever and chills and headache that was unrelenting,” Aft said.

He said he started noticing symptoms of the coronavirus at the end of March.

“I talked to folks about getting tested the first week, but they said you know your symptoms aren’t strong enough,” Aft said.

RELATED: Second Harvest Food Bank CEO tests positive for coronavirus

A week later the symptoms became clear and Aft knew it was serious.

“I was admitted to the hospital and they did confirm I had the virus,” Aft said.

Doctors told Aft he had a viral pneumonia brought on by the coronavirus.

“Trying to take a deep breath was remotely impossible for multiple days,” Aft said.

Aft said he had no idea how he got the virus, and is grateful no one at the food bank has been exposed.

He said it was a scary experience with so many unknowns about the virus. He stayed in the hospital for four days.

“You know there’s no magic pill with this situation and with any virus there’s no specific treatment,” Aft said.

Even after being released Aft isolated himself from his family to make sure they weren’t exposed.

“My wife was gracious enough to bring me food and pop it on a shelf outside the bedroom,” Aft said.



Aft said self-healing and support from the community got him through long nights of discomfort and uncertainty.

He said this experience reminded him not to take for granted those special moments.

The Second Harvest Food Banks has seen an increase of 40% in emergency food needs. Aft said they’re distributing about 30,000 meals this week alone. Before the virus, about 700 meals were provided.

Click the link to volunteer or donate.

OTHER STORIES:

RELATED: Thursday coronavirus updates: More testing, supplies are keys to reopening North Carolina

RELATED: Early results for Gilead coronavirus drug show patients recovering quickly

RELATED: South Carolina man gives his stimulus check to others in need

RELATED: President Trump unveils 'Guidelines for opening up America again'