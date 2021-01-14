x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Coronavirus

Several big organizations working together to hit target goal of 1 million vaccinations by July 4 in North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium and Charlotte Motor Speedway will serve as initial venues to contribute to this public-private initiative.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Several big companies are working together to hit a target goal of 1 million COVID-19 vaccinations by July 4, 2021.

Honeywell, Atrium Health, Tepper Sports & Entertainment and the Charlotte Motor Speedway announced the unique public-private partnership with the State of North Carolina and backed by Gov. Roy Cooper.

Thursday's announcement aligns with Gov. Cooper’s Jan. 12 announcement at a news conference in Raleigh that several mass vaccination sites are being established across the state to boost the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine. The governor and Secretary of DHHS Dr. Mandy Cohen announced Atrium Health as the health system to offer mass vaccination events in Charlotte and surrounding counties. 

RELATED: Many struggle to find appointment times as SC opens vaccines to ages 70 and older

To meet the goal of 1 million vaccinations, the partners will work together to administer the vaccine, provide logistics and operations support and offer a venue for an efficient and safe initiative. 

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte Motor Speedway and a soon to be determined location in the Winston-Salem area will serve as initial venues to contribute to this public-private initiative.

“Getting vaccines in people’s arms as quickly and equitably as possible is a top priority for North Carolina,” Gov. Cooper said. “Partnerships with businesses, health providers and government like this can help get it done.”

RELATED: County health departments working to speed up vaccinations

Related Articles