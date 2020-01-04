WILKESBORO, N.C. — The towns of Wilkesboro and North Wilkesboro have implemented new prohibitions to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

It now limits only one individual per family to enter a retail store to shop. Town leaders also said a child should not accompany a parent into a retail store if there’s a person of suitable age available to supervise the child elsewhere.

Other required behaviors include the following:

Social distancing must be maintained at all times inside a retail store or parking lot.

Shoppers must follow signs and directions posted by stores to enable social distancing.

Shoppers must wait for preceding customers to check out before placing their items on the check-out counter or conveyor.

The two towns are also prohibiting hotels and short-term lodging establishments from renting rooms to out-of-town or out-of-state guests. Town leaders said guests currently staying, or guests with an established pattern of visitation and who are known to hotel staff are exempted.

Town leaders consulted with hospitality industry leaders prior to implementing the new measures.

The State of Emergency will be in place through April 30, 2020.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 2-1-1 or 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

