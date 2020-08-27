Simkins Elementary employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at George C. Simkins Jr. Elementary in Greensboro has tested positive for COVID-19, Guilford County Schools officials said.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An employee at George C. Simkins Jr. Elementary in Greensboro tested positive for COVID-19, Guilford County Schools officials said.

Public health officials notified GCS Chief of Staff Nora Carr of the positive test on Tuesday, Aug. 25. Simkins Elementary's building was shut down for deep cleaning and sanitization Tuesday evening and remained closed Wednesday. The facility reopened on Thursday, GCS officials said.

Teachers were inside Simkins Elementary's building on Tuesday, but worked from home Wednesday, school officials said. Contact tracing is being conducted by local health officials, Carr said.

Moving forward, if more positive COIVD-19 cases are confirmed at schools, GCS will immediately isolate the person or send them home, GCS officials said.