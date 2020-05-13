CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kevin Hooper is a local photographer who lost his job as a server at Haberdish due to the pandemic. That’s when he then turned to his creative side to capture the story of life in the era of the coronavirus.

“All the little quirky beautiful stuff about how humans act when you put them in weird situations,” Hooper said.

He created a portrait series called Six Feet From Me and began capturing images of people wearing masks, social distancing and sharing their unique stories during this uncertain time.

“It’s been really interesting to hear direct, humble personal accounts from some people about their lives," he said.

And even when or if we all begin to return to somewhat of a new normal Hooper says the storytelling can still continue.

“The same things that make the story of right now interesting I think that actually only gets more interesting as people return back to ‘normal,'” Hooper says.

He’s also encouraging people to share a selfie with #SixFeetMe to share your personal story of living in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.