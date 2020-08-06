Six Flags Over Georgia and Six Flags White Water announce reopening dates

The parks will operate at reduced attendance levels for the first week of operation.

ATLANTA — It's going to feel a little different, however, it's a step forward. Six Flags Over Georgia and Six Flags White Water announced reopening dates. The amusement parks were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Six Flags Over Georgia will reopen on June 15 and Six Flags White Water will reopen on June 29.

During the initial preview phase, the parks will only be open to members and season pass holders, they said. The parks will gradually increase attendance levels throughout the remainder of the year, as mandated by the state.

The parks will employ an online reservation system to manage attendance, schedule guests for entry by day, and to stagger arrival times to minimize proximity exposure. Other new technologies include:

State-of-the-art thermal imaging for temperature checks;

Advanced security screening technology for contactless bag checks; and

Mobile food ordering.

“We have developed a comprehensive reopening safety plan that includes protocols designed by theme park and waterpark industry experts, along with best practices from top destination parks from around the world, which will allow guests to experience our parks in the safest way possible. This ’new normal’ will be different in some ways, but we believe these additional measures are appropriate in the current environment,” said Six Flags President and CEO Mike Spanos.