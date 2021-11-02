'It's still a battle, it's still a fight' | Livelihoods on the line as small businesses fight through the COVID-19 pandemic

After nearly a year in the COVID-19 pandemic, some small businesses have closed, while others are still fighting every day to keep their doors open.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Small businesses are the backbone of our community but through the pandemic, some are dwindling, while others no longer exist.

Storefronts once filled with products and merchandise, now sit empty.

Other shops, still ready for customers, but still reflecting on the day the pandemic started, and how a year later they're barely hanging on.

"It was one of the most scariest moments in my entire life," said Pigtails and Crewcuts owner Angel Putnam.

Closing her doors in March 2020 started a sobering reality Putnam is still living in one year later.

"Every day that we wake up and we can open our doors it's a blessing," she said while fighting back tears.

Putnam's children's salon has two locations, one in Greensboro and the other in Winston-Salem.

She remembers vividly the fear that took over when Governor Roy Cooper ordered businesses to close, and North Carolinians to stay home last March, as COVID-19 started to spread.

"To look at them and say we're closing our doors and I don't know when we're going to come back or in all honesty, if we're going to be able to come back," she said.

After closing, Putnam got right to brainstorming. She came up with ideas to fundraise by selling t-shirts and hand sanitizer, just to pay rent and her employees for as long as she could.

She applied for small business loans, which she was grateful for, but they only went so far.

The governor's first stay-at-home order was only initially set to last 30 days, but many business owners feared it would last longer.

Mary Haglund, owner of Mary's Gourmet Diner in Downtown Winston-Salem, had that feeling.

"They gave the approval to go ahead and open for to-go at first," she said, "I was like, 'Don't do it, don't do it,' I was just very nervous about it."

The diner, a popular spot on Trade Street, was coming up on its 20th anniversary.

Just before the milestone, Haglund decided the time had come.

"The type of food that I served, it is not to-go food," said Haglund, "And also we were very touchy-feely. There was hugging and kissing. You stood in line on the weekends. The dining room was jam-packed. By saying, I would have to re-brand is really true. It would have to be something different. It wouldn't be Mary's."

So after nearly two decades, Mary's Gourmet Diner closed.

The start of the pandemic marked the end for some, but it was only the beginning for others, like Machete owner Tal Blevins.

"To have to change our vision after being open for three weeks to something completely different was wild," he said.

Just three weeks after the Greensboro restaurant opened, the pandemic forced them to pivot their vision and operation.

"The first three weeks that we were open we were packed every single night. It was great. It was really looking good with what we were going to do," said Blevins, "Obviously when COVID hit, we took a big hit. It basically put our projections at about half of what we thought they were going to be."

Over time, restrictions eased. Pushing forward paid off for some.

"We, I believe, are going to be just fine. We have some months where we're up a couple thousand dollars, we have some months when we're down," Blevins said.

For others, one year later, some small businesses are still trying to hang on, even through the darkest days.

"I was down 52.6 percent to last year and I ended December with a $10,000 loss. January is not looking too much brighter," Putnam said.

These small business owners built their dream from the ground up.

"We want to have hope and we want to stay positive. I don't know that in 2022 my doors will be open. It's still a battle. It's still a fight," Putnam said.

Now, their livelihoods are on the line, but it's one worth fighting for every single day.