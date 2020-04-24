GREENSBORO, N.C. — Jennifer Graf got the news via text of the stay-at-home order being extended through May 8 Thursday afternoon.

It's a decision made in the interest of public health. Graf said that's of utmost importance, but the news still comes in the form of a double-edged sword.

Graf, owner of Vintage to Vogue Boutique in Downtown Greensboro, has yet to receive any financial relief she applied for.

"Ethically, you want to keep the store closed because it’s the right thing to do when it comes to health and safety. Then economically we’re not getting much financial or no financial support from the government at this time," said Graf.

She met with her staff before the decision to extend the order to discuss what precautions they could take if they had the opportunity to open the store next week.

"We were thinking of getting plastic gloves that people can put on in the store, put plastic gloves on, or having hand sanitizer there, limiting the amount of people that come into the store," said Graf, "But yeah, we would be ready to open whenever we get to stay at home lifted."

Angel Putnam, owner of Pigtails and Crewcuts, which has salons in Greensboro and Winston-Salem, said she and her staff had already been taking precautions before being forced to close.

"Two weeks leading up to this mandated close, we were already asking the four questions off the CDC website," said Putnam, "We were already asking all of our clients before they came into the salon to directly go back and wash their hands for 20 seconds before touching anything or before the services started."

Putnam said if and when she gets the chance to reopen, she plans to continue those precautions with even more in place.

"The reason why I opened a children's salon is because I’m a mom of three myself so sanitation, cleanliness, germs, I get and understand all of those to the fullest, especially to the level that our youngest son gets sick very easily," said Putnam.

Others are waiting, even if they were given the chance to open up tomorrow.

"In having conversations with my team about how they were feeling we pretty much came to a consensus that we wanted to stay close for a bit longer," said Felicia Brown, owner of A to Zen Massage in Greensboro.

Brown closed her shop on March 17, before she was ordered to.

"I’ve been in touch with my team and they were very happy we closed before we were forced to because they didn’t feel safe and they didn’t feel like they should be working," she said.

Brown said shes received loans to help pay her employees and keep her business afloat until the stay-at-home order is lifted.

Graf and Putnam applied for the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan weeks ago, but have yet to receive any money.

"A lot of people think this mandate will be extended possibly even until the end of May and if that’s the case I won’t make it through. I am at the end of my rope now," said Putnam.

"We’re going to start seeing a lot of businesses and possibly even mine have to close their doors for good," said Graf, "I still have to pay all the bills for my personal and my business as well and I’m getting more and more in debt because I’m having to delay paying a lot of the bills as well, so I don’t know how long I’m gonna last."

Graf is worried about the effect this could have on not only her business but the small business community as a whole.

"We are on the risk of losing all these businesses because a lot of them can’t stay open for much longer without having to close shop," said Graf.

Putnam hopes business owners will get the chance to reopen again soon.

"I would hope that our state starts to allow us to make decisions so that we don’t feel like we’re losing everything," she said.

