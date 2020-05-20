Asheboro business helps stores around the country social distance

The company makes social distance decals to help customers know where to stand.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — An Asheboro business is helping stores following social distancing rules.

Social Distance Floor Decals make as you would have guessed, floor decals. Rob Ainbinder and Mike Hall co-founded the business to provide floor decals, masks, and face shields to businesses looking to reopen and enforce good social distancing measures during the pandemic.

They’ve served restaurants, city governments, accountants, warehouses, and even government agencies all over the country. Their clients range from New Hampshire to as far as Phoenix, Arizona.

Their floor decals are customizable to allow each business a chance to do something different.

