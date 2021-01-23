Some wait until April for earliest COVID-19 vaccine appointments

As vaccine supply struggles to keep up with demand, the wait continues for many North Carolinians as mass vaccination clinics step in to help.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Vaccine supply isn't keeping up with demand, according to state and local health officials, and some of our most vulnerable are now waiting until April to roll up their sleeves.

North Carolina's top health official, Dr. Mandy Cohen, has pointed out the difficulty the state has had in receiving adequate vaccine from the federal government's Operation Warp Speed.

The domino effect is being felt in nearly every county, including Mecklenburg County.

"The estimate of the number of people in our community between the ages of 65 and 74 is 80,000 people. That's a lot of people to vaccinate when you're getting 1,950 doses a week," said Gibbie Harris, Mecklenburg County's public health director.

In North Carolina, frontline workers, long-term care facility residents and staff and anyone over 65 can get vaccinated.

"Well, it's been a strain on everyone," said Tommy Clayton.

Clayton is 71 years old and battling prostate cancer.

"We couldn't socialize with others was a real disappointment going through a trying time," he explained, noting he and his wife have been isolated for the past 10 months due to the pandemic.

When vaccines were rolled out, Clayton and others felt hopeful. It's technically Clayton's turn to roll up his sleeve.

But with appointments filling up, he won't get his until April 8 at Atrium Health.

"We know we can do better, but we certainly are not going to complain," he added.

Public-private partnerships have helped with vaccinations. A mass vaccine clinic is fully booked for the weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, with other mass vaccination events planned at Bank of America stadium.

Clayton said if something becomes available before his April appointment, he'll definitely get the vaccine sooner, but only time will tell.

No matter the wait, he remains optimistic and thankful he can get one.