SC restaurants can go back to 100 percent capacity, governor orders

The governor lifted a rule put in place for the coronavirus that limited indoor capacity to 50 percent.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says restaurants can now go back to 100 percent occupancy inside, lifting a restriction that had been in place for months due to the coronavirus.

McMaster issued Executive Order 2020-63 Friday afternoon. The measure, which is effective immediately, removes all occupancy limitations in restaurants throughout South Carolina. Previously, South Carolina’s restaurants were operating at 50 percent capacity, but now they can resume service at 100 percent.

The governors said other restaurant safety guidelines – including the required use of face coverings for patrons and staff – remain in place for the now. Additionally, the governor’s “last call order,” which doesn’t allow the sale or consumption of alcohol in restaurants after 11:00 PM, will remain in place until further notice.

“South Carolina is open for business” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “Our state’s approach has been a measured, deliberate, and targeted one - aimed at keeping our economy open and our people safe.”

The governor said other safety measures that are strongly encouraged, but are no longer required include the following:

Restaurants should space indoor and outdoor tables 6 feet apart, to the extent possible.

Restaurants should limit seating each table to no more than 8 customers and patrons, exclusive of family units or members of the same household.

Restaurants should adopt and enforce a process to ensure that customers and patrons are able to maintain a minimum of 6 feet of separation from other parties while waiting to be seated.

Restaurants should minimize, modify, or discontinue services that allow customers and patrons to fill or refill their own beverage cups.

After limiting restaurants to take out and drive-through in the early days of the pandemic in March, McMaster first allowed outdoor dining to return in early May. On May 11, restaurants were allowed to have diners indoors.