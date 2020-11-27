COVID cluster identified at South Graham Elementary

Currently, nine cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at the school's facility.

ALAMANCE, N.C. — Health officials have identified a COVID-19 cluster at South Graham Elementary School in Alamance, North Carolina.

Currently, nine cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at the school's facility, Alamance County Health Department officials said. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Safety defines a cluster as minimum of five lab-confirmed cases with symptoms or initial positive results within a 14-day period and a plausible epidemiologic link between cases.

The confirmed cases are among school staff, all of whom are Alamance County residents, ACHD officials reported.

The school's building has already undergone cleaning and disinfection, Alamance-Burlington Schools superintendent Bruce Benson said. The Alamance-Burlington School District worked closely with the Alamance County Health Department to follow COVID-19 protocols laid out by the state to make the facility ready to use again.

South Graham Elementary was closed for the Thanksgiving holiday but classes will resume as normal, Benson said.

Staff and families have been notified about the cluster, per protocols.