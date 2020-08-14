2020 Southern Christmas Show canceled due to COVID-19

The Southern Christmas Show is a holiday season tradition in the Carolinas. This year's event will be online only due to coronavirus concerns.

According to the event's organizers, this year's Southern Christmas Show, originally scheduled for November 12-22 at The Park Expo and Conference Center, was canceled out of concern for the well-being of vendors and guests.

"During this time, we urge all in the community to follow guidelines from local public health officials. The well-being and safety of all attendees and exhibitors are our first priority in creating a dynamic marketplace," they wrote on Facebook.