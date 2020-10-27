Southwestern Randolph High moves to remote learning after three positive cases on school’s campus

Randolph County superintendent Dr. Stephen Gainey said each person who may have been exposed was called by the school’s administration.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Southwestern Randolph High School announced Tuesday it has moved to remote learning until November, according to the Randolph County School System.

According to officials, the move comes after three positive coronavirus cases were reported on campus with one on October 16, another October 19 and one on Monday.

Face-to-face classes will continue for Southwestern Randolph High School students in Group A on November 9 and for Group B students on November 5.

“My staff and I have worked closely with Susan Hayes, director of Randolph County Public Health, to address all three of these situations,” said superintendent Dr. Stephen Gainey.

Gainey said Southwestern Randolph High School’s principal sent a phone message to each student's home to alert parents to the change.

The superintendent said an email was sent to all Southwestern Randolph High School staff to share the information with them as well.

