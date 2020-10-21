Southwestern Randolph Middle School sees COVID-19 case

The person was required to leave the campus for 14 days.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County Schools officials confirm that they dealt with a coronavirus case at Southwestern Randolph Middle School. The case was confirmed Wednesday.

According to a statement by Superintendent, Stephen Gainey, the district worked extensively with the school to handle the situation.

Anyone who tested positive was not permitted on any campus for 14 days. Anyone who was exposed was also notified and told not to come to school until further notice.