x
Coronavirus

After truck appearing to advertise funeral home goes viral, StarMed says its seen an increase in vaccination appointments

Boone Oakley said they were sending a straightforward message to unvaccinated people -- and StarMed approves.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sunday, a large truck was spotted driving around Uptown Charlotte with a message printed on it: "Don't get vaccinated." The truck seemed to be advertising for a fake funeral home, and the funeral home's website linked back to StarMed.

StarMed has been on the front lines of the pandemic, testing and vaccinating tens of thousands of people as well as sending out funny, sometimes snarky tweets -- but they're not responsible for this stunt. The ad was actually organized by advertising firm Boone Oakley and went viral online in the days that followed.

"We're all about anything that will help us bring attention or motivation to our neighbors to get vaccinated," StarMed's Chris Dobbins told WCNC Charlotte reporter Chloe Leshner.

Since then, StarMed said its seen a 22% increase in COVID-19 vaccination appointments registered at StarMed compared to the previous week.

Those interested in signing up for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment through StarMed may click here for more information. 

