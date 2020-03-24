CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A stay at home proclamation has been issued for Mecklenburg County because of the growing COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

"On March 14 we identified our third case. In a matter of 10 days the total number of cases has increased significantly," said Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio. "Based on predictive modeling, if the current state continues, we could see the number of cases double every four days in the state of North Carolina."

Mecklenburg County emergency management in consultation with public health, the county, the city, and the towns of Cornelius, Davidson, Huntersville, Matthews, Mint Hill and Pineville, have executed a stay at home proclamation.

Diorio said the proclamation will take effect at 8 a.m. on Thursday, March 26 and run through April 16. The order can be extended, amended or rescinded.

Under the proclamation, residents are still permitted to:

Shop at grocery stores

Visit pharmacies

Shop at hardware stores

Visit medical services and doctors, but only if telehealth is not available

Visit restaurant drive-thru and take-out

Care for others

Exercise, such as visiting a greenway, park, or walking the dog so long as 6 feet of separation is maintained

Shop for necessary supplies

Receive home deliverers

Residents cannot

Go to work, except for those residents who maintain essential jobs

Attend social gatherings

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is tasked with enforcing the stay at home order and they will manage it through voluntary compliance, education and dialogue. "The CMPD encourages continued voluntary cooperation from the community but they department does have the authority to issued citations and/or make misdemeanor arrests if all efforts for voluntary cooperation cannot be attained."

According to CMPD, if you live in Mecklenburg County, but work in another county, you fall under the county's guidance where your place of business is located.

If the job is not essential it needs to close, Diorio said. It doesn't matter if there’s less than 10 employees at a business.

Playgrounds are prohibited in this order. Mecklenburg County is working to go out and block those off from public use.

The county has set up a hotline you can call with questions about the stay at home order 704-353-1926.

Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said there are only a few zip codes in the county without any reported cases of COVID-19.

"One is right smack in the middle of town where we don’t have a lot of residents to begin with and the other is in the far north, which I think may be more lake than anything else," Harris said.

When asked how the COVID-19 virus is spread, Harris responded, "What I’ll say about this virus is there’s lots of things we don’t know at this point. We’re learning as we go. There’ve been lots of questions that we get asked and are answered and then as more research is done those answers have to change. The virus is spread by droplets at this point. At one point there was concern about aerosolized spread. We’re dealing with droplets at this point. So if someone coughs, sneezes on you or on a surface, and individuals come in contact with those droplets, that’s how it’s spread."

Full details can be found on the Mecklenburg County website