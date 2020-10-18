Stoneville Elementary School to temporarily close two kindergarten classrooms after COVID-19 exposure, officials say

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Schools will temporarily close two kindergarten classrooms at Stoneville Elementary following COVID-19 exposure in one of the classrooms.
The Rockingham County Schools district said they have consulted with the health department and have notified all those who were in direct contact with the exposure. School leaders said the COVID-19 exposure was contained to one kindergarten class and to a total of four members of their staff, in a Facebook post.
The district said they will close the two kindergarten classrooms from Oct. 19 – Oct. 29 and will conduct virtual learning classes for students impacted by the temporary closure. The virtual classes for those students will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 20. The district said Monday, Oct. 19 will be a remote planning day for the impacted kindergarten teachers for their students. They also said in-person learning for impacted kindergarten classes will resume on Oct. 30.