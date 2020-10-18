Stoneville Elementary School to temporarily close two kindergarten classrooms after COVID-19 exposure, officials say

School leaders said the COVID-19 exposure was contained to one kindergarten class and to a total of four members of their staff.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Schools will temporarily close two kindergarten classrooms at Stoneville Elementary following COVID-19 exposure in one of the classrooms.

The Rockingham County Schools district said they have consulted with the health department and have notified all those who were in direct contact with the exposure. School leaders said the COVID-19 exposure was contained to one kindergarten class and to a total of four members of their staff, in a Facebook post.