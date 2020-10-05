GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 is providing daily coronavirus updates with the latest information from emergency leaders, the state's task force, health departments, universities, school districts, and a lot more.

SUNDAY, MAY 10, 2020

11 a.m. - North Carolina's positive coronavirus cases increased by 404 bringing the total to 14,764, according to the NCDHHS. Three more people have died, bring the death toll to 547 statewide. While cases increase as more people are tested, the number of people hospitalized in the state decreased from 513 of Saturday to 442 on Sunday.

Key things to know Sunday:

State parks in North Carolina have reopened under certain restrictions.

Many businesses reopened under Phase 1 of the reopening plan.

Surry County Health and Nutrition Center, in partnership with Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital of Elkin and Northern Regional Hospital of Mount Airy, is set to offer mass testing for COVID-19 on Monday.

RELATED: Mass coronavirus testing begins in Surry County Monday

RELATED: ‘Everyone was so excited’: Asheboro nursing home holds special Mother’s Day parade for residents

RELATED: Brother drives over 500 miles from New Jersey to North Carolina to bring his sister N95 masks

RELATED: Wake Forest Baptist Health delivers 2,000th baby just days before Mother’s Day

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE