PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — With so many businesses shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Pigeon Forge Chamber of Commerce is offering a way for people to show their support.

The SupportSmokies.com website will allow people to purchase discounted gift cards for future use directly from the businesses they usually support on their visits.

Dozens of businesses have already signed up.

The site is free to all local businesses in Pigeon Forge, Gatlinburg, Sevierville, and other neighboring areas in the region.

“With most our hotels, attractions, and theatres completely closed and restaurants and other businesses running in a very limited capacity, we wanted to do something that we felt might help during this difficult time,” said Brandy Dominguez, Executive Director, Greater Pigeon Forge Chamber of Commerce. “We know that travel will resume sometime in the near future, and we hope that visitors will help support their favorite businesses now and then use the discounted gift cards when they return.”

Local businesses can participate by visiting the site and clicking on the Add Your Business/Offer link.

“Since announcing to Chamber members and other local businesses, the response has been great with dozens of businesses submitting some really good offers,” said Jada McGill, Visitor and Member Relations Manager, Greater Pigeon Forge Chamber of Commerce. “Future visitors will definitely be pleasantly surprised to find so many great deals, especially from local hotels, attractions, and restaurants, that they can buy now and use later.”