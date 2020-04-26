GREER, S.C. — Over 1.3 million surgical masks have arrived in South Carolina that will be used to protect medical workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

A large Boeing Dreamlifter cargo plane arrived at Greenville-Spartanburg Airport Sunday morning carrying the supplies. Crews then took off several large pallets full of surgical masks.

Prisma Health CEO and President Mark O'Halla said the masks would be going to their hospitals through the state. About 100,000 of the masks would also be donated to MUSC hospital in Charleston.

"For context, Prisma Health uses about 1.5 million of theses masks a month," O'Hall explained.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said the partnership came together between several businesses leaders and political leaders. Neil Ferrier of South Carolina-based business Discommon let the state know about five weeks that he had contacts which might be able to get a supply of masks from China. Eventually, that led to an elaborate process which eventually led to bringing in Boeing, which allowed its cargo jet to be leased by freighter company Atlas Air to take the masks from China to South Carolina.

"Our state comes together in ways that are remarkable and refreshing," said U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, one of several leading South Carolina politicians who were there to watch the shipment come in.

The governor said the donation will help keep medical workers safe, a key component of the plan to get the state reopened at some point in the near future.

"We look forward to getting back to work as quickly as we can and as safely as we can....and this is a step in that direction," McMaster said.

Sen. Lindsey Graham was also there, and noted that it wasn't ideal to have to rely on China for this supply. He said the pandemic has been a wake up call for America that too much of its medical supply chain is relying on foreign help. He said if the virus returns in the fall as some medical experts predict, he wants the U.S. to be ready.

"We don't want to do this again," Graham said. "In the fall we want the masks made in the United States."