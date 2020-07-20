Surry County reports 5th coronavirus death

A fifth person has died from COVID-19 in Surry County. The patient was in their 90s and had underlying medical conditions.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Surry County Health and Nutrition Center is reporting the fifth COVID-19 associated death in Surry County.

The person died on Friday from complications associated with COVID-19, officials said. The patient was in their 90s and had underlying medical conditions, the SCHNC said.

“Public Health is once again heavy-hearted as we extend our condolences to the family and friends during this difficult time,” said Surry County Health Director Samantha Ange. “We ask that Surry County residents and visitors please do their part in staying safe and protecting themselves and their loved ones by practicing the 3 Ws: Wear, Wait, Wash.”

In the last week, Surry County has reported an additional 89 cases and 3 deaths, bringing our totals to 668 confirmed cases with 5 COVID-19 related deaths.