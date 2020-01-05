SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Surry County reported its first death due to the coronavirus, Friday afternoon.

Surry County Health and Nutrition Center said the person died from complications associated with COVID-19.

The center said the person was in his or her late-60s and had several underlying health conditions.

“We are saddened to learn of our first COVID-19-related death in Surry County. Our hearts go out to the family during this difficult time,” said Surry County Health Director Samantha Ange. “We are working tirelessly to educate and empower our Surry County citizens to follow guidance from CDC and NCDHHS on protecting themselves and loved ones by following all guidance and recommendations.”

The center recommends keeping best practices such as social distancing, avoiding contact with people who are sick, staying home when you are sick, frequently cleaning surfaces, and washing your hands.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

