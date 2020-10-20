Survey shows millennials, Generation Z among highest stress eaters during pandemic

"I want to just be my best possible self, health-wise," Robin Newton said.

WASHINGTON — Working from home for the last seven months has proved to be challenging for a number of people. A survey conducted by V8 showed stress eating is up with parents, millennials, and Generation Z. The survey showed they are also "stress eating" more than Generation X and baby boomers.

That's why some people are reporting putting on the COVID-19, 15 pounds! But some people are using this time to reach new fitness goals.

If self-starter was a person, it would look like Robin Newton.

“In a way, I've always struggled with my weight. It's something that I have been consciously working at being better access to making healthier decisions,” Newton said.

At the start of the pandemic, Newton had already made lifestyle changes. She was down 40 pounds but working from home decreased her motivation.

“In that first month, I found myself just lounging around after my working hours, eating a little more than normal because I was bored like everyone else,” Newton added.

A Harvard Medical School publication said stress can cause people to overeat.

Determined to not pack on the COVID-19, 15 pounds, she got serious about her fitness at home and is down another 25lbs.

“I also changed my eating habits. I cut out a lot of processed foods. I started eating a high protein breakfast and I found a lot of great workout videos on YouTube,” she said.

Newton at one point was prediabetic; which made her more serious about her health, living in a pandemic.

“If I were to get COVID. I want to just be my best possible self, health-wise,” Newton said.

But discipline like Newton’s isn’t widespread. The team at VIDA Fitness said they’ve seen an uptick in gym-goers in the last few weeks.

“There's a lot of motivation here, the camaraderie, the community to help you feel a lot better being around other people who are working now, even if you're social distancing.”

Randall Scott said VIDAFitness is taking all the necessary precautions to keep those who choose the gym are safe. Temperatures are checked and you have to register online to reserve your spot.

“Everyone gets 90 minutes to work out and you can do that up to three times a day, so that’s more than enough time to work out,” Scott said.

If your eating habits have changed, it’s time to get back on track before the holidays come around. Scott said VIDA Fitness can help with that.

“We do have, on hand, registered dieticians here, so we get everybody started the correct way,” Scott added.

If you’re struggling to find some motivation to get up and get moving, Newton said, don’t overthink it.