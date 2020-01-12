Rep. Congressman Ted Budd Tests Positive for COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. — Republican Congressman Tedd Budd has tested positive for COVID-19.
Budd released a statement via Twitter today announcing the positive test.
“I want to let folks know that I tested positive for COVID-19 today and will be quarantine-ing on the farm for a bit. I have very mild symptoms, but I’m still working with my district and DC staff remotely. Even though I have to stay here in North Carolina for the time being, I’ll keep fighting for solutions that will help people who are feeling the impact of COVID much worse than I am. Nothing is going to stop me from doing the job that the voters elected me to do.”
Budd holds North Carolina's 13th Congressional seat. Budd said in the video he has mild symptoms and plans to continue to work remotely.
The 49-year-old plans to isolate at his farm.