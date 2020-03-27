SPOKANE, Wash — The last dog from Spokanimal who needed a foster home during the coronavirus stay home order finally got one.

Trina the three-legged dog was picked up by her foster family Friday morning. A viewer saw her on Up With KREM and volunteered to take her home.

Trina was brought to Spokanimal in February from Walla Walla. Spokanimal said she was hit by a car and they had to amputate her leg. She was also featured at the KREM 2 Red CarPET event, but wasn’t able to find a home.

The shelter closed to the public about a week ago for the safety of the staff and the public amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

Spokanimal said it is grateful that people responded when needed and wanted to thank everyone for coming to the rescue.

