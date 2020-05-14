GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 is providing daily coronavirus updates with the latest information from emergency leaders, the state's task force, health departments, universities, school districts, and a lot more.

THURSDAY, MAY 14, 2020

8:55 a.m. – LabCorp announced the launch of a new return to work service for employers.

According to a press release from LabCorp, many U.S. companies have asked for the company’s assistance as they implement each of their return to work strategies for the summer and fall.

“To meet this urgent demand, LabCorp Employer Services provides customized return to work solutions using LabCorp’s trained medical staff for employee check-in health questionnaires, temperature screens, and COVID-19 test collection at the employer site or offsite,” the company said in a press release.

LabCorp said the service gives employers access to LabCorp’s COVID-19 testing solutions including its at-home collection test kit, its new fingerstick antibody blood test, and in the fall, flu vaccination services.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

