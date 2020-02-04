WFMY News 2 is providing daily coronavirus updates with the latest information from emergency leaders, the state's task force, health departments, universities, school districts and a lot more.

THURSDAY, APRIL 2, 2020

5:05 a.m. - The United States Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service announced that distribution of economic impact payments - or coronavirus stimulus payments - will begin soon and will be distributed automatically, with no action required for most people.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) released the following information regarding economic impact payments:

No payment or personal information is required to receive a recovery check . The IRS has your tax information and will deposit your stimulus money into the same banking account on your last tax return or it will mail the check directly to you.

. The IRS has your tax information and will deposit your stimulus money into the same banking account on your last tax return or it will mail the check directly to you. If you typically do not file a tax return , you will need to file a simple tax return to receive the stimulus. See IRS.gov/coronavirus for more information on filing this return.

, you will need to file a simple tax return to receive the stimulus. See IRS.gov/coronavirus for more information on filing this return. The IRS will use your tax return for your address and to calculate and send payments. If you filed in 2019, that information will be used. If you have not filed your 2019 return yet, 2018 filing information will be used.

If you filed in 2019, that information will be used. If you have not filed your 2019 return yet, 2018 filing information will be used. No one will call or email you from the government regarding your check. If you get a text, phone call, or email asking you for your personal information, do not respond.

If you get a text, phone call, or email asking you for your personal information, do not respond. Be sure you are eligible. Tax filers who have adjusted gross income levels of $75,000 for individuals and $150,000 for couples will receive full payment. Payment is reduced by $5 for each $100 above that threshold. Individuals with income above $99,000 or couples above $198,000 with no children are not eligible.

Tax filers who have adjusted gross income levels of $75,000 for individuals and $150,000 for couples will receive full payment. Payment is reduced by $5 for each $100 above that threshold. Individuals with income above $99,000 or couples above $198,000 with no children are not eligible. Reach out. If anyone contacts you to get your personal information, then tries to keep you on the phone or rush you to a decision, hang up. Ask someone you trust, like a family member or financial advisor, for advice.





FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 2-1-1 or 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the keyword APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For local news stories right to your phone text the keyword NEWS to 336-379-5775

►Need our Call for Action Team? Text keyword CFA to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775