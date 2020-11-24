Tips for a safe Thanksgiving amid the coronavirus pandemic

The Guilford County Health Department along with the help of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention released these tips.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in North Carolina, it's important to remember CDC guidelines for gatherings during the pandemic.

The Guilford County Division of Public Health is also reminding people of the rise of COVID-19 cases in Guilford County.

Health officials said it's important to remain cautious and follow recommended public health measures to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

"To keep everyone safe during this year's Thanksgiving holiday celebration, people should stay home and celebrate with people who live in their home," said public health director Dr. Julia Vann.

Health officials said not to invite family and friends over in order to prevent spreading COVID-19.

To make Thanksgiving safer, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends these holiday safety tips:

• Host a virtual Thanksgiving meal with friends and family who don't live with you.

• Have people share recipes and show their turkey, dressing, or other dishes they prepared virtually.

• Participate in a gratitude activity, like writing down things you are grateful for and sharing with your friends and family while everyone is online together.

• Safely prepare traditional dishes and deliver them to family and neighbors in a way that does not involve contact with others.

• Go on a family walk or bike ride to get some fresh air before your Thanksgiving meal.

Health officials said if you attend a gathering plan to:

• Bring your own food, drinks, plates, cups, and utensils.

• Wear a mask and put it back on after eating and drinking.

• Avoid going in and out of the kitchen where food is being prepared or handled.

• If you are traveling, check travel restrictions, get your flu shot, wear a mask, social distance, and wash hands often in public places.

CDC Recommendations in the event you host a gathering:

• Plan for the meal to be outdoors or open windows if dining indoors.

• Limit the number of guests to no more than 10 people as directed by the North Carolina’s Phase 3 order.

• Talk with guests about expectations for celebrating together beforehand.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and items between each use.

• Limit the number of people in food preparation areas.

• Have guests bring their own food and drink.

• Have one person serve food and use single-use options, like plastic utensils.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the safety measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Abide by the three W's. That means wearing a mask, washing your hands, and waiting at least six feet from another person. You also want to avoid touching your face and make sure to cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw it away.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 for the latest.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.