Key Facts:

North Carolina cases of COVID-19

Use the maps below to see where all of the cases of the coronavirus in the Carolinas have been reported so far, and follow our continuing coverage for the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic in your area.

Click the county to see the number of cases.

Mecklenburg County cases of COVID-19

Mecklenburg County

Highlights about reported cases of COVID-19 among Mecklenburg County residents include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old. Two reported cases were among children less than a year old.

About 1 in 5 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were four times more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

About half of reported cases have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

All deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years) with underlying chronic illnesses. Almost all were hospitalized, two-thirds were male, and half were non-Hispanic Black.

Individuals who have chronic illnesses like heart disease, respiratory illnesses, diabetes, and hypertension are more likely to experience severe complications and death due to COVID-19. Persisting disparities in rates of these chronic illnesses and adequate access to health resources among non-Hispanic Blacks are driving inequities in illness and death related to COVID-19 in our community and many communities nationwide.

Individuals can call Mecklenburg County’s COVID-19 hotline at 980-314-9400 with questions.

South Carolina cases of COVID-19

To view a list of cases reported so far in South Carolina, The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the following chart. If viewing on mobile, pinch in and zoom on the map of the state to view county-by-county.

The state of North Carolina has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 866-462-3821 or read the frequently asked questions. In South Carolina, for general questions about the coronavirus, call the DHEC Care Line 1-855-472-3432. Staff are answering calls 8 a.m.-6 p.m. every day.