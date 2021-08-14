Triad college students return to campus, COIVD testing and vaccinations

Unvaccinated students are required to submit covid test results before moving in. They'll also be tested periodically throughout the semester

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Colleges are welcoming students back to campus across the Triad under another year in the cloud of COVID-19.

Campuses have a mix of rules and requirements.

With the COVID delta variant spreading UNCG freshman Trinity Smith wasn't sure if she'd see the day, her sister, a UNCG Alum help her move into her first college dorm.

"I was very nervous," Smith said.

She was excited to learn students are welcomed back, but with some COVID precautions.

Unvaccinated students are required to submit COVID test results before moving in.

They'll also be tested periodically throughout the semester.

Those fully vaccinated have to submit proof online.

"I personally already got tested and the vaccine and all that," Smith said. "You do want to not wear masks all the time but at the same time, they're just trying to keep up safe."

North Carolina State A&T University started welcoming its 5,000 freshmen to Aggieland Saturday.

"To test everyone of them for coronavirus unless they present us with a vaccine certificate or a negative test in the last 48 hours," said Robert Dolittle, medical director for A&T.

A&T sophomore Arie Bethea and her mother said the protocols the university has in place make them feel safe.

"I was very relieved to learn there were things in place that would keep her safe we're from Connecticut," said Tanya Betha. "We don't live 2 hours away. This will be her first full experience even though she's a sophomore now."

Bethea and her mother plan to take advantage of on-campus vaccinations.

" We had a couple of tests that delayed things for us but we're going to do it together and we're going to make it a memorable moment because we're going to do it here," Bethea said.

So far, more than 35% of students are fully vaccinated at A&T and 50% of staff.

Next week unvaccinated upperclassmen will get tested.