GREENSBORO, N.C. — It may be one of the most difficult decisions a shop owner could make--on one hand your customers and staff's well being come first, but closing means losing the money you need to keep your business open.

It's the decision business owners are making across the Triad due to Coronavirus concerns.

Governor Roy Cooper made the call for many restaurants and bars Tuesday--closing all of them statewide hoping to stop the virus from spreading.

Hadit Niekdam closed her nail salon on her own.

"I think nail technicians have higher risks. We come in contact with holding hands. I mean the news is informing us that we have to be distant from other persons but for us, we cannot do that," said Niekdam who opened Angel Nails four years ago.

Other Greensboro nail salons seem to be taking a variety of approaches. Many are operating as usual but Perfection Nail has stopped walk-in appointments.

That store is only serving returning customers by appointment during the outbreak.

Niekdam is closing her shop for at least two weeks and said that will be a financial hit.

"It's tough but I have to do what I have to do, like I say because our safety comes first, you know. Because if we get sick we may not come back to work at the salon," said Niekdam.

Governor Cooper is expanding unemployment insurance to workers affected by the virus.

Other stores are adjusting their hours but remaining open. Dollar General said it will close an hour earlier for cleaning and restocking.

Plus, the chain is dedicating the first hour of business to elderly shoppers. The store is asking them to come in early and asking younger people to do their shopping later in the day.

"I've seen them just trying to get through the aisles and it's just been horrific for some. And just the panic and the anxiety, that gives them a peace to just walk down the aisles, take their time to do what they need to do without having to deal with the overwhelming pressure," said Dollar General customer Regina McNeill.

Many of you may turn to online deliveries as stores continue to close so Amazon said it's hiring 100,000 new workers to keep up with orders during the Coronavirus epidemic.

Some of those jobs will be at the Colfax Amazon Delivery Station.

The company said pay will temporarily rise by $2 an hour through the end of April.

