Triad Nursing homes still on edge as COVID-19 outbreaks continue at facilities

State health officials said more than half of the related deaths are in nursing homes and outbreaks continue.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Despite measures towards getting North Carolina's economy reopened, coronavirus outbreaks have continued to occur. Many are mostly concerned about the outbreaks at nursing homes including at about a dozen locations in the Triad.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released numbers on cases of COVID-19. State health officials said more than half of the related deaths are in nursing homes and outbreaks continue. It includes facilities in Guilford County like Camden Health and Rehab with 46 cases and six deaths and Clapps Nursing Home with 67 cases and 15 deaths. White Oak Manor in Burlington has the largest outbreak in the Triad with 80 cases and nine deaths.

"I don't really know exactly about everybody else and if all the other nursing homes are taking it as seriously because if they were the numbers will not be increasing too much, so that is a big concern," pondered Sheena Wright whose mother lives in a nursing home. Wright said, fortunately, her mom has not contracted the virus but the virus has affected them in a different way.

About three weeks ago Wright said she only had a 48-hour window to move her mom to Green Haven Nursing home because her nursing home at the time, Pruitt Health and Rehab in High Point was being converted to a COVID-19 care facility. She said the inconvenience was a blessing in disguise because she and her mom are pleased with the care and safety protocols so far at the new facility.

"They've taken precautions before my mom got there. They're on lockdown in their own rooms, and they wear masks and they check their temperature often throughout the day. They take every precaution," she added.

The state sent more personal protective equipment for nursing home workers and has also urged members of the public to use their own protective items too.

"People can have COVID-19 and not have any symptoms. If we don't practice the 3 W's, wear, wait and wash, we can unknowingly expose people to the virus," said Dr. Mandy Cohen of NC DHHS.

Managers at White Oak Manor, which has the largest outbreak in the Triad said it has received a two week supply of personal protective equipment from the federal government and is also carrying out regular checks and testing of residents and staff.

"As part of our commitment to the health and well-being of our staff and residents, White Oak is working hand in hand with the Health Department to conduct regular testing. We believe this will help us to further tailor our response to COVID-19 within our facility, and assist health officials with collecting critical information to help better understand this virus," wrote Greg Forsey in a statement to WFMY News 2.

We're handling and caring for positive cases in accordance with CDC guidelines. At this time, we are well stocked with personal protective equipment.

We have also received our 14-day supply of PPE from FEMA. As we move forward, we will continue to monitor and asses those that could need further testing," continued Forsey.

"This is an experience that we will never forget and I just hope that everyone stays safe," Wright concluded.

Below is Triad county-by-county breakdown from the NC DHHS of facilities with outbreaks and the total number of confirmed case and number of deaths

Guilford County:

Camden Health & Rehab

• 46 total cases

• 32 residents

• 14 staff

• 6 deaths

Clapps Nursing Home

• 67 total cases

• 50 residents

• 17 staff

• 15 deaths

Malachi House II

• 3 total cases

• 3 residents

• 0 staff

• 0 deaths

Piedmont Christian Home

• 33 total cases

• 25 residents

• 8 staff

• 0 deaths

Forsyth County:

Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation

• 2 total cases

• 1 resident

• 1 staff

• 0 deaths

Silas Creek Rehabilitation

• 2 total cases

• 1 resident

• 1 staff

• 0 deaths

Trinity Elms

• 2 total cases

• 0 residents

• 2 staff

• 0 deaths

**There are 3 locations. DHHS doesn't specify which one has the outbreak

Alamance County:

White Oak Manor (Burlington)

• 80 total cases

• 54 residents

• 26 staff

• 9 deaths

Peak Resources Alamance

• 2 total cases

• 0 residents

• 2 staff

• 0 deaths

Davidson County:

Alston Brook

• 59 total cases

• 45 residents

• 14 staff

• 8 deaths

Randolph County:

Universal Healthcare Ramseur

• 9 total cases

• 3 residents

• 6 staff

• 0 deaths

Wilkes County

Wilkesboro Health and Rehabilitation

• 4 total cases

• 3 residents

• 1 staff

• 0 deaths

