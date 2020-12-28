Greensboro Day students wanted to thank the workers directly on the front lines for their work during the pandemic.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — For most of us, 2020 has been a rollercoaster of a year. Many Americans have lost jobs, family members, and homes due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

However, the group that may have been most effected by the pandemic are the health care workers who's job is to risk their lives in order to save ours.

That's where students from Greensboro Day School saw an opportunity to bring some holiday cheer to those that need it most.

"We're always thinking of you, we're here for you, know how much you've sacrificed, and how much you're still sacrificing for our community. And we hope these cards bring you a little hope, and a little happiness during these super hard times" Celia Funderburk, senior at Greensboro Day School.

Kids from all grade levels came together to produce over 400 Thank you/holiday cards for the health care workers at the multiple Cone Health locations across the Triad.

"I can tell you it brought us to tears a couple of times, because the sentiment was just amazing." Jennifer Shoffner works with the Cone Health marketing team, and her and her team were responsible for distributing the thousands of cards from all across the state.