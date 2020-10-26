Trump Administration sending over 3 million BinaxNOW tests to North Carolina

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the tests are to assist the nation’s governors in the fight against the coronavirus.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — As part of the Trump Administration’s national effort in the fight against COVID-19, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is sending 3,150,000 Abbott BinaxNOW tests to North Carolina.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the tests are to assist the nation’s governors in the fight against the coronavirus.

U.S. health officials said each point of care antigen test can diagnose a coronavirus infection in as little as 15 minutes.

Officials said tests will be distributed at the discretion of Gov. Roy Cooper to support testing K-12 students, teachers, nursing home patients and staff, higher education, critical infrastructure, first responders, and other priorities as he sees fit.

“The Trump Administration has shipped over 552,000 rapid tests directly to congregate care settings such as North Carolina nursing homes, assisted living facilities and to historically black colleges and universities in the state,” the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said in a news release.

Officials said over 1,320,000 BinaxNOW tests have been shipped to North Carolina as of Monday.

“To continue the reopening of North Carolina schools, businesses and economy, the Trump Administration has prioritized the state’s point of care testing capacity by making this $760 million national investment in BinaxNOW tests,” said assistant secretary for Health Admiral Brett Giroir, MD.

Giroir said testing does not replace citizens avoiding crowded indoor spaces, washing their hands, or wearing a mask when their unable to social distance.

“In preliminary feedback, the State of North Carolina shared the BinaxNOW tests are being sent to counties with greater than 5% positivity rate and allowing their local health departments to determine where tests should be sent,” the U.S. Health Department wrote in the release.

Officials said the state is recommending a focus on local schools, outbreaks, and high-risk congregate settings.

OTHER STORIES

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the safety measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Abide by the three W's. That means wearing a mask, washing your hands, and waiting at least six feet from another person. You also want to avoid touching your face and make sure to cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw it away.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 for the latest.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.