President Trump to visit North Carolina farmers Monday

MILLS RIVER, N.C. — President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Mills River, North Carolina next week to address farmers at the Families Food Box program site.

Taking place on Monday, Aug. 24, Trump will tour Flavor First Growers and Packers, an organization that partners with Baptists on Mission to build the Farmers to Families Food Boxes, and see how the boxes are packaged and placed into refrigerated trucks and then delivered to families in need, according to a White House official.

First Lady and Advisor to the President, Ivanka Trump, also will be in attendance.

“I am incredibly excited to join the President in North Carolina as he sees first-hand the incredible work being done through our Farmers to Families Food Box program," Ivanka Trump said, "we are deeply appreciative of our strong and innovative partners like Baptists on Mission and Flavor First Growers and Packers that allow us to continue the fight to feed our nation’s hungry, support our farmers and strengthen our workforce.”

After the tour, the president plans on making a speech outside the program site, White House officials said.